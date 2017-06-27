Urology Nevada Builds a New Facility to Meet Demands
In response to the growth of the Reno-Tahoe region, Urology Nevada is combining its three Reno offices into one 21,500 regional care center. Located at 5560 Kietzke Lane, Building A, in Reno, Nevada, Miles Construction started groundwork the first week of June with an anticipated project completion of spring 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Tue
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Mon
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC