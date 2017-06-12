University of Nevada Removes Recognition of Sigma Alpha Epsilon for Four Years
The University of Nevada, Reno will not recognize the Nevada Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon for four years following code of conduct and alcohol policy violations. The University says the decision to remove its recognition was made by a student conduct hearing board which consists of students and faculty members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC