United Blood Services in Reno aims for 1,000 donations by July 4
The inventory for United Blood Services in Reno has dipped significantly, according to a spokesperson, and the organization intends to get 1,000 donations by July 4. The encourage donations, UBS will hold a sweepstakes for anyone who donates to centers in Reno, Sparks and Carson City or at mobile area blood drives by Sept. 5. Those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle, courtesy of Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|1 hr
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
