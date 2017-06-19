United Blood Services in Reno aims for 1,000 donations by July 4

The inventory for United Blood Services in Reno has dipped significantly, according to a spokesperson, and the organization intends to get 1,000 donations by July 4. The encourage donations, UBS will hold a sweepstakes for anyone who donates to centers in Reno, Sparks and Carson City or at mobile area blood drives by Sept. 5. Those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle, courtesy of Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.

