United Blood Services in Reno aims for 1,000 donations by July 4

13 hrs ago Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

The inventory for United Blood Services in Reno has dipped significantly, according to a spokesperson, and the organization intends to get 1,000 donations by July 4. The encourage donations, UBS will hold a sweepstakes for anyone who donates to centers in Reno, Sparks and Carson City or at mobile area blood drives by Sept. 5. Those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle, courtesy of Chester's Reno Harley-Davidson.

