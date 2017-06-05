Tour de Nez Hits Downtown Reno
The annual bike race travels through the Biggest Little City, with the start and finish taking place at Wingfield Park. The park provides families a home base to relax and enjoy the race, while also getting a scenic view of the Truckee River.
