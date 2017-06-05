The Latest: Legislature passes Uber r...

The Latest: Legislature passes Uber rules in final hour

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Latest on the final day of legislative activity in the Nevada Assembly and Nevada Senate : New oversight would be put on drivers for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft under a bill the Nevada Legislature is sending to Gov. Brian Sandoval. The proposal was believed to have died when it failed to make its way out of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain and snow in June are possibilities 12 hr Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jun 1 Shadylane127 16
Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor May 27 Local 2
Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an... May 27 Local 2
Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings May 27 Local 2
Special rain and snow in May returns May 20 Local 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Washoe County was issued at June 07 at 4:41AM PDT

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC