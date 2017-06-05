The Latest: Legislature passes Uber rules in final hour
The Latest on the final day of legislative activity in the Nevada Assembly and Nevada Senate : New oversight would be put on drivers for ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft under a bill the Nevada Legislature is sending to Gov. Brian Sandoval. The proposal was believed to have died when it failed to make its way out of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee on Saturday.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|12 hr
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
