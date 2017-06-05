Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

Read more: KTVN Reno

According to a press release, Reno Police responded to the corner of Plumb Lane and Krupp Circle just before 11:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, they located the pedestrian down in the roadway. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old Reno resident, sustained substantial head trauma, and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

