Teen Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

According to a press release, Reno Police responded to the corner of Plumb Lane and Krupp Circle just before 11:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, they located the pedestrian down in the roadway. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old Reno resident, sustained substantial head trauma, and was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.