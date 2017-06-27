Teams target storm drains looking for mosquito larvae
Terran Drescher and Kalin Ingstad are not just on a lovely bike ride this morning. They are instead looking for larvae and destroying them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|22 hr
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC