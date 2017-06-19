Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno in September
Sprouts Farmers market offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, dairy, bakery, deli, natural body care items as well as natural, organic and gluten-free groceries. The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 587 South Meadows Parkway, it will open on September 13th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
