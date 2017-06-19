Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno...

Sprouts Farmers Market Headed To Reno in September

13 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Sprouts Farmers market offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, dairy, bakery, deli, natural body care items as well as natural, organic and gluten-free groceries. The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 587 South Meadows Parkway, it will open on September 13th.

