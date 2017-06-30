Someone 2 Know: Mama

Someone 2 Know: Mama

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

"If you're sloppy, you're always gonna be sloppy," says Mama, "Don't be sloppy. Otherwise I make you re-do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14) Jun 27 LiveLoveProsper 16
Reno/Sparks Carwash Jun 26 WashinCarz 1
jeremy fletcher from ohio Jun 24 Brett 2
Carmella Chandler (Jul '09) Jun 21 Steven Chandler 28
A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin... Jun 20 Local 1
Rain and snow from June to October are likely Jun 12 Local 1
Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar... Jun 10 Local 1
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC