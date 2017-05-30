Sandoval signs 65 bills, pledges to end session on time

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval announced Friday he signed 65 bills into law, vetoed a high-profile insulin bill and pledged to wrap up the 2017 legislative session on time despite the lack of a budget agreement with the Democratic-controlled Legislature three days before its biennial deadline. The Republican governor's remarks to reporters came the day after Democratic leaders scrapped funding for an unimplemented school voucher program that Sandoval and Republican legislators have been bent on including in the two-year state spending plan of over $8 billion.

