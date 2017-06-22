Ryan Jones, Ex-NFL Linebacker, Shot to Death in Reno
Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Jones, a former NFL linebacker and aspiring MMA fighter, was shot to death in a Reno, Nevada, apartment Sunday evening. Jones became the first Montana Tech player to sign an NFL contract in 2014 when he signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC