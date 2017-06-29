Rural Nevada to lose all Obamacare plans next year Insurance carriers to stop offering options next year with about 8,000 Nevada residents losing coverage. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tufvrb Right now, GOP senators are trying to gather enough votes to pass their Obamacare replacement plan, but even fellow Republicans are having a time a hard time accepting the health care bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.