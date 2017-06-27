RTC Virginia Street Project Proposal Adds Roundabout Near Lawlor

The Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project will connect UNR campus to downtown Reno and Midtown and one of the proposed intersection improvements includes adding a roundabout at Virginia Street near Lawlor Events Center. RTC says the project will extend the RTC RAPID route by 1.8 miles from the current RTC 4th Street Station in downtown Reno to the intersection of 15th Street and North Virginia Street by the University of Nevada, Reno.

