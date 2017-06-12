Ribbon Cutting at Veteran's Preferenc...

Ribbon Cutting at Veteran's Preference Property in Reno

15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Hillside Meadows offers a Veterans Preference, that supplies quality affordable living for our community's Veteran population with all units featuring rents at 40% AMI qualifying standards as set by HUD. Additionally, Hillside Meadows will partner with two locally based non-profit organizations to provide wrap-around case management and supportive services for families and individuals living with special needs.

Reno, NV

