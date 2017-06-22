Reno Rafter Remains Missing After Search Is Called Off
Northern Nevada officials say they are ending their search for a rafter that went missing on the Truckee River west of Reno. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the Reno Fire Department and the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District were all part of the search effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Wed
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC