Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve on Most Interesting Mayors List
Politico says they surveyed dozens of national and local "political junkies" to find their top 11. Megan Messerly of the Nevada Independent wrote Mayor Schieve's profile piece. She writes about Schieve's time as a figure skater, her kidney transplant, and how she's been trying to address affordable housing and mental health service issues in Reno.
