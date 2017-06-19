Reno Employers Struggle to Find Workers
The latest unemployment numbers for Nevada are out, and they illustrate the problem companies are having hereand that is finding enough workers. Sarah Haslip of PeopleShare, Inc. represents a company looking to hire 180 temp workers in Reno.
