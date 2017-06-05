Reno 1868 F.C. Tops Rio Grande Valley F.C.

When Reno 1868 FC needed a hero on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field, defender Brent Richards showed up to save the day. In front of a crowd of 4,844 fans, Reno beat Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 thanks to Richards' thrilling goal in the 77th minute from an assist from defender Luis Felipe Fernandes, who scored 11 minutes earlier.

