Relatives to accept $75,000 to settle...

Relatives to accept $75,000 to settle Reno jail death case

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Relatives of a man who died during a struggle with guards after a suicide attempt at a northern Nevada jail are accepting a $75,000 settlement to end a federal wrongful death lawsuit. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Washoe County commissioners were being asked Tuesday to approve the settlement with the family of Niko Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain and snow from June to October are likely 22 hr Local 1
Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar... Jun 10 Local 1
Rain and snow in June are possibilities Jun 6 Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jun 1 Shadylane127 16
Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor May 27 Local 2
Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an... May 27 Local 2
Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings May 27 Local 2
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC