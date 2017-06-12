Relatives to accept $75,000 to settle Reno jail death case
Relatives of a man who died during a struggle with guards after a suicide attempt at a northern Nevada jail are accepting a $75,000 settlement to end a federal wrongful death lawsuit. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Washoe County commissioners were being asked Tuesday to approve the settlement with the family of Niko Smith.
