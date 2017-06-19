Red Flag Warning Begins Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at Monday 1:00 p.m. and last through 11:00 p.m. Parts of western and central Nevada are affected including Reno and Carson City, stretching north to the Oregon state line. Fallon, Lovelock, Gerlach, and Winnemucca are also included.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Washoe County was issued at June 25 at 2:34PM PDT

