Red Flag Warning Begins Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service, Reno has issued a red flag warning to begin at Monday 1:00 p.m. and last through 11:00 p.m. Parts of western and central Nevada are affected including Reno and Carson City, stretching north to the Oregon state line. Fallon, Lovelock, Gerlach, and Winnemucca are also included.
