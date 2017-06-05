Rancharrah Opens Its Gates for a Publ...

Rancharrah Opens Its Gates for a Public Grand Opening Celebration

Reno's Camelot will officially open to the public during a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Created by casino magnate Bill Harrah in 1957 to be the "perfect place" to call home, Rancharrah has been reimagined into a 141-acre master-planned community.

