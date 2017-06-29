Q&A: Officers get more training ahead of legal pot in Nevada
In this June 21, 2017, file photo, a sign on the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary across the street from Harrah's hotel-casino in downtown Reno, Nev., is shown. Recreational marijuana becomes legal to buy Saturday, July 1, in Nevada and officers say they have been preparing for months to enforce the law passed by voters in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Jun 27
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Jun 26
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC