Progress on northern Nevada fire after temporary evacuations
Firefighters are making progress on a brush fire sparked by four target shooters near the California-Nevada border that temporarily forced some residents from their homes. Reno Fire Department Chief Dave Cochran said Monday afternoon that the fire burning west of Reno and south of the town of Verdi had charred 125 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC