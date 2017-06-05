Pizza drones could 'theoretically' fly out of sight, over private property, says CAA
United States drone company Flirtey says its plan to start delivering Domino's pizzas via drone in New Zealand later this year is the "real deal". The company, which has offices in Auckland and Reno, Nevada, said regular drone deliveries would start from a Domino's store north of Auckland later this year before the service was expanded to "additional parts of New Zealand".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC