Pizza drones could 'theoretically' fly out of sight, over private property, says CAA

United States drone company Flirtey says its plan to start delivering Domino's pizzas via drone in New Zealand later this year is the "real deal". The company, which has offices in Auckland and Reno, Nevada, said regular drone deliveries would start from a Domino's store north of Auckland later this year before the service was expanded to "additional parts of New Zealand".

