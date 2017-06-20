Past Pages for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Past Pages for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

California fruit: The Carson market, for the past two or three weeks, has been well supplied with cherries, currants, strawberries, raspberries, plums, gooseberries and the like, from over the mountains. Drowned in a ditch: Mr. Palmer, the public administrator of Eureka, was found dead in a ditch the other morning, where he had fallen when intoxicated.

