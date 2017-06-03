Past Pages for Saturday, June 3, 2017

Advertisement: "Wonderful but true: Madame Remington, the well-renowned astrologist and somnambulistic clairvoyant while in a clairvoyant state delineates the very features of the person you are to marry and by the aid of an instrument of intense power, known as the psychometric, guarantees to produce a perfect and life-like picture of the future husband or wife of the applicant, with date of marriage, occupation, leading traits of character Address in confidence. Madame Gertrude Remington, West Troy, N.Y." First picnic: The first picnic of the public schools of Storey County will take place at Bowers Mansion.

