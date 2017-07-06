NWS: Red Flag Warning in effect for C...

NWS: Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Nevada Basin and Range

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KRNV-TV Reno

Due to gusty winds and low humidity Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the West Central Nevada Basin and Range from 3 to 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. West and southwest winds are expected to be between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain and snow in June are possibilities Tue Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jun 1 Shadylane127 16
Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor May 27 Local 2
Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an... May 27 Local 2
Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings May 27 Local 2
Special rain and snow in May returns May 20 Local 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Washoe County was issued at June 08 at 4:00AM PDT

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC