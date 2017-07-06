NWS: Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Nevada Basin and Range
Due to gusty winds and low humidity Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the West Central Nevada Basin and Range from 3 to 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. West and southwest winds are expected to be between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph.
