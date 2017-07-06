NWS: Red Flag Warning in effect for Central Nevada Basin and Range

Due to gusty winds and low humidity Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the West Central Nevada Basin and Range from 3 to 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. West and southwest winds are expected to be between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRNV-TV Reno.