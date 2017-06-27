NHP Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on US 50 Near Cave Rock

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening. Troopers say 52-year-old Sranthon Bunnag of Thailand was the right front passenger in a black Chrysler minivan when it was hit by a black VW Passat that crossed over double yellow lines and went into oncoming traffic.

