Next Steps for the Truckee River Flood Project: Recent Signing of AB...
Assembly Bill No. 375 was signed into law on June 12, 2017, allowing the Truckee River Flood Management Authority to continue its mission to plan, engineer and construct flood project improvements that will protect the Truckee Meadows region from a 100-year major flood event.
