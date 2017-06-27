New pot rules protect kids; legal clash won't stop Saturday sales
A menu sign that shows some of the edible marijuana products for sale is pictured at the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary in downtown Reno, Nev., is pictured Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Mynt is one of at least four medical marijuana dispensaries in Reno that have received the necessary local licenses and are ready to start selling marijuana for recreational use on July 1 if the state is able to comply with a court order regarding distribution licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Mon
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC