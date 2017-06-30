Nevada Supreme Court Upholds WCSD Decision to Dismiss Principal
The Nevada Supreme Court says it is upholding a decision made in 2013 to dismiss a Washoe County School District principal. Kara White was principal at Lemmon Valley Elementary School when she was suspended and ultimately terminated following concerns over her handling of school funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Jun 27
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Jun 26
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC