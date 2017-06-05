Nevada Mandates 3-Point Belts for Sch...

Nevada Mandates 3-Point Belts for School Buses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: School Bus Fleet

Nevada has joined its neighbor California in becoming one of the only states to require three-point seat belts for school buses. On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law a bill, AB485 , that mandates lap-shoulder belts for passengers on new school buses purchased on or after July 1, 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain and snow in June are possibilities Tue Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jun 1 Shadylane127 16
Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor May 27 Local 2
Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an... May 27 Local 2
Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings May 27 Local 2
Special rain and snow in May returns May 20 Local 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Washoe County was issued at June 09 at 8:39AM PDT

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC