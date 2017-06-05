Nevada Mandates 3-Point Belts for School Buses
Nevada has joined its neighbor California in becoming one of the only states to require three-point seat belts for school buses. On Sunday, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law a bill, AB485 , that mandates lap-shoulder belts for passengers on new school buses purchased on or after July 1, 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at School Bus Fleet.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Tue
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC