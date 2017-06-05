Nevada Department Of Public Safety Earns Recognition For Registering Organ, Eye, And Tissue Donors
The Nevada Highway Patrol has become the first state law enforcement agency in the nation to join the National Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The Nevada Department of Public Safety and Nevada Highway Patrol recently joined with Nevada Donor Network to participate in the campaign, which challenges hospitals and other organizations to educate employees and the community about the crucial need for organ, eye, and tissue donation.
