Nevada bites back: Governor signs bill banning dog leasing
Nevada bites back: Governor signs bill banning dog leasing Gov. Brian Sandoval has signed a bill outlawing the practice as of July 1. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2stYVnL RENO, Nev. - Leasing dogs , a transaction practiced by Reno-based financial firm Bristlecone Holdings, will soon be illegal in Nevada after Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a bill outlawing the act.
