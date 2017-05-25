NASA Tests the Next Phase of its UAS Traffic Management System
On May 25, 2017, the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site and its NASA Partners flew five different Unmanned Aerial Vehicles demonstrating multiple operational scenarios, including parachute initiated emergency supply deliveries and aerial survey operations. In addition to flying the specific NASA Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management missions, the UAVs were flown beyond the pilot's visual line of sight.
