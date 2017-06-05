Multi GP Announces National Drone Championship Race Location
Following a recent trend of FPV races being held at air shows like U.S. Sport and Aviation Show in Sebring, Sun 'n Fun and even a rumored race coming up at Oshkosh, Multi GP seems to have saved the best for last. Following a 5-month Regional Qualifying and Final Series, 150 of the fastest FPV pilots in the country will converge to race at three different locations at the National Championship Air Races in Reno.
