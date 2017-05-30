Washoe County School District officials say they're surprised to learn that a new state school funding formula will result in what the superintendent calls a "significant shortfall" of at least $6.6 million in each of each of the next two years. According to Superintendent Traci Davis, the Reno-area district is set to receive the lowest per pupil funding amount in the state.

