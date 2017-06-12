More
Congratulations to the Coral Academy of Science! The academy graduated 100% of their senior class of 33 students during a ceremony last Friday. Of those graduates, 96% of them were accepted into college and those students received over $2 million in scholarships accumulatively, and that number is still growing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|7 hr
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC