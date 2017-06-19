Metro Area Unemployment Rates Fall Below 5 Percent for the First Time in a Decade
Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says metro area unemployment rates varied on a month-over-month basis, but decreased year over year in May. Bill Anderson, chief economist for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says this is the first time since late-2007 that all metro areas in the Silver State have unemployment rates below 5 percent. The unemployment rate in Las Vegas remained at 4.8 percent, the rate in Reno stayed at 3.9 percent and Carson City's rate declined to 4.7 percent, down 0.3 of a percentage point relative to April.
