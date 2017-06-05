Man accused of Reno casino burglary a...

Man accused of Reno casino burglary also faces murder charge

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A man accused of battering a Reno casino employee after allegedly stealing gambling chips from a blackjack table now also faces a murder charge. Reno Police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain and snow in June are possibilities Tue Local 1
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) Jun 1 Shadylane127 16
Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor May 27 Local 2
Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an... May 27 Local 2
Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings May 27 Local 2
Special rain and snow in May returns May 20 Local 1
cps reno nv (Jun '08) May 15 Goodmama 55
See all Reno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reno Forum Now

Reno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Reno, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC