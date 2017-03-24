Launch of Nevada's recreational pot sales may hinge on court
In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, smells a sample of marijuana as Christopher Price, a ''budtender'' at the Blum medical marijuana dispensary, describes the operation during a brief tour a the store in Reno, Nev. Nevada voters legalized recreational marijuana in November, and officials are trying to put rules in place to start selling it on July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC