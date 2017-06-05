Jardon: Reno Likely to Get Tiny House Village for Homeless
The project would be a collaborative effort between Reno, Sparks and Washoe County, and representatives visited examples of these villages in Seattle last week. After getting her questions answered on the tour, Reno Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon said she'd put the likelihood of building one in Reno at 90 percent.
