Industrial Space Opens in Boomtown
Stationed in Boomtown and only a few miles away from the California Border the new Industrial Space from Dermody Properties is the perfect spot for big companies, "It's near the California market and all of the places in Reno, this is the closest so it provides excellent access to the San Francisco and Bay Area," explains Dermody Properties CEO Michael Dermody.
