Free Vision Screenings
The Envolve's Vision Van, "SeeMore," is one of several resources at a health fair at The Bridge Church in Reno Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. SilverSummit Healthplan, Envolve, Care Chest of Sierra Nevada, Immunize Nevada, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, and The Bridge Church are sponsoring a health resource fair at the Bridge Church at 1330 Foster Drive in Reno on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm both days. During the event, everyone can receive a free vision screening.
