Free On-site Access to Depression Screenings
A mobile health clinic is en route to Reno. The Amerigroup Nevada will provide hundreds of community members with free depression screenings and link them to free resources in Washoe County starting today, Tuesday, June 20th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The mobile health clinic includes two exam rooms.
