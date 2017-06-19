Former NFL linebacker shot dead in Re...

Former NFL linebacker shot dead in Reno apartment, 2 wounded

Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Reno Police Department spokesman Officer Tim Broadway declined comment Tuesday on the circumstances that led to Sunday's shooting because detectives were still interviewing people for their investigation.

