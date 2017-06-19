Former NFL linebacker shot dead in Reno apartment, 2 wounded
Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Reno Police Department spokesman Officer Tim Broadway declined comment Tuesday on the circumstances that led to Sunday's shooting because detectives were still interviewing people for their investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow in June are possibilities
|Jun 6
|Local
|1
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC