Dispensaries Have High Expectations for Recreational Pot Sales
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business. They don't have much time.
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African American Concert plans to destroy Reno (Jul '14)
|Tue
|LiveLoveProsper
|16
|Reno/Sparks Carwash
|Jun 26
|WashinCarz
|1
|jeremy fletcher from ohio
|Jun 24
|Brett
|2
|Carmella Chandler (Jul '09)
|Jun 21
|Steven Chandler
|28
|A surprise heavy cooling temperatures are comin...
|Jun 20
|Local
|1
|Rain and snow from June to October are likely
|Jun 12
|Local
|1
|Record breaking cooling temperatures in June ar...
|Jun 10
|Local
|1
