DCK Investor Edge: Why RagingWire is a Data Center Company to Watch
A tailwind from the Internet of Things, 5G networking, and edge computing research by parent NTT Group gives data center provider RagingWire a distinct advantage in competing for large-scale deployments, according to CEO Doug Adams. Many US data center professionals familiar with the Reno, Nevada-based company's patented 2N+2 data center design may not be as familiar with its publicly traded corporate parent from Tokyo, NTT Communications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Reno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|Jun 1
|Shadylane127
|16
|Hillary Schieve's insane power grab as Reno mayor
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Nevada Legislature's insane ideas: Give less an...
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Hillary Schieve's low approval ratings
|May 27
|Local
|2
|Special rain and snow in May returns
|May 20
|Local
|1
|cps reno nv (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Goodmama
|55
|A special rain and snow season
|May 11
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC