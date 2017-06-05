DCK Investor Edge: Why RagingWire is ...

DCK Investor Edge: Why RagingWire is a Data Center Company to Watch

Read more: Data Center Knowledge

A tailwind from the Internet of Things, 5G networking, and edge computing research by parent NTT Group gives data center provider RagingWire a distinct advantage in competing for large-scale deployments, according to CEO Doug Adams. Many US data center professionals familiar with the Reno, Nevada-based company's patented 2N+2 data center design may not be as familiar with its publicly traded corporate parent from Tokyo, NTT Communications.

