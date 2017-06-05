Crews Responding to Second Fire in Northwest Reno
Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Mogul Road and 4th Street in Reno according to Sierra Front. This fire was reported shortly after crews responded to a fire near Boomtown that sparked less than an hour before.
