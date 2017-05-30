Cooperation leads to passage of bill ...

Cooperation leads to passage of bill on cooperative extension services

53 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Assembly Bill 407, a bill we co-sponsored, aims to reform cooperative extension service in Nevada. The bipartisan bill empowers the Legislative Council Bureau to audit current CES practices between now and the start of the next legislative session.

